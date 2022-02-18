UBS Group Boosts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $85.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

