Zacks Investment Research Upgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Hold

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

