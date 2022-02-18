Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $168.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.64. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

