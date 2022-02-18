A Scott Anderson Sells 30,703 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZION opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

