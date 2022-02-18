PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PRO opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 40.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $3,589,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.