Zacks Investment Research Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Sell

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Udemy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.