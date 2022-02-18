Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Drops By 17.0%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACQR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,085 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Independence during the third quarter worth $19,147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter worth $14,000,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Independence during the third quarter worth $10,239,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $9.73 on Friday. Independence has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.