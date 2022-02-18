Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

