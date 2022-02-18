AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group during the third quarter worth $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

