The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,070.00

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($14.48) and last traded at GBX 1,072.74 ($14.52), with a volume of 2572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.61).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,231.11. The company has a market capitalization of £800.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

