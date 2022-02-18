Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.57

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.57 and last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 64729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

