Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.31

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 1408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.
Several analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.
About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
