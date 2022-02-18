Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.31

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 1408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.