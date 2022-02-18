Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.89

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.89 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 1688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.