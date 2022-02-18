Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.89

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.89 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 1688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.
SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.
About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
