Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.52. Urban Edge Properties shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 55,889 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

