Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of Exicure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exicure by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exicure by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exicure by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

