Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Buys $2,446,890.88 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.
CTKB opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
About Cytek BioSciences
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
