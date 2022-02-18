Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Buys $2,446,890.88 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

CTKB opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

