Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 166,229 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,711,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

