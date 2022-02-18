Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $192.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

