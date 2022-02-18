Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.71

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and traded as low as $28.30. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 7,359,907 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBTC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.