Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806,283 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 49.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 644.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,742 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $32,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $21,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.79 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

