Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $64.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75.

