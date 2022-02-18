Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

