Citigroup Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 58.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.90 on Friday. USD Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

USD Partners Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

