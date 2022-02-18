TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,412,500.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$566,447,017.50.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00.
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$131.93 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
