TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,412,500.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$566,447,017.50.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$131.93 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.62.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

