TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,412,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$566,447,017.50.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$131.93 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.62.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

