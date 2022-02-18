Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg Buys 357,143 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $6.85 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

