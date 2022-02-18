Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg Buys 357,143 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $6.85 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
