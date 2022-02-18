Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

RUTH opened at $22.91 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

