Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.89 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The firm has a market cap of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.