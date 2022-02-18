Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.89 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The firm has a market cap of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

