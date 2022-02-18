TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $657.80 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $627.29 and its 200 day moving average is $624.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

