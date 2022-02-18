Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Coastal Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

