BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.75. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

