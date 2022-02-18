Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $172.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.