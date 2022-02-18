Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 872 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 50.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

