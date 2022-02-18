Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,945 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 7,203.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Franchise Group by 131,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

