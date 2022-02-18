BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the January 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($81.82) to €74.00 ($84.09) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($85.23) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

