Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 332,122 shares of company stock worth $4,408,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $421.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

