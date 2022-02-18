TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.32 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

