Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 353.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $368,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period.

Shares of CUK opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

