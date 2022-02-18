Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

PDS opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $769.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

