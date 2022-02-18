Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.89) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.89) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.79).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,744 ($37.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,802.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,704.94.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

