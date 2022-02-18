Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Raised to $102.00 at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

HSIC stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

