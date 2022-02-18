AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.50) to GBX 3,750 ($50.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

AVV opened at GBX 2,652 ($35.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion and a PE ratio of -210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,069.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,506.99. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,614 ($35.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($57.40).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

