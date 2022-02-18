Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $257.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.85. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 580,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

