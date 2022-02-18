Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Declines By 17.7%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,756,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 2,133,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,567.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKBF opened at $8.30 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

