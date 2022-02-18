Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

