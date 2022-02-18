Short Interest in Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Expands By 26.7%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Track Group stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Track Group has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Track Group had a return on equity of 424.91% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

