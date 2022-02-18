Head to Head Comparison: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) versus CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -5.58% -1.49% -0.95% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 6.73 -$173.21 million ($0.21) -84.43 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.97%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Summary

CT Real Estate Investment Trust beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

