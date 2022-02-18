Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ITCB stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

