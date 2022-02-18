StockNews.com Downgrades Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of INVA opened at $19.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

