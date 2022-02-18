Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $237.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 42,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

