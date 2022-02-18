Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
YRD stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $237.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 3.19%.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
