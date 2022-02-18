Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

WNEB opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,044 shares of company stock worth $314,130. 5.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

